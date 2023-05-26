A Wonderful Weekend Ahead with Plenty of Sunshine and Summer Like Temperatures

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Friday. We’ve seen another gloomy day across the county with cloud cover and rain showers working through the region. This evening’s weather setups shows the area of low pressure still close enough to the region to provide the shower activity for us during the day today. An area of high pressure off to our west is expected to build into the region going into the weekend, providing both sunshine and mild temperatures over much of the county. Sunshine continues into early next week even with a shift in wind direction, bringing cooler temperatures briefly into the region Monday, before mild temperatures return for midweek.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of the overnight hours shows skies continuing to clear out. This will leave us with a mostly clear start to the day tomorrow, allowing temperatures to start warming up once the sun rises in the morning. Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the lower 40s for most spots across the county. Northwesterly winds are expected to shift into the west during the overnight hours, but overall remain light for most of the region.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the day saturday shows not much to talk about with skies remain clear during the morning hours. A few clouds try to move in during the afternoon hours, but I don’t think this will ruin the nice day by any means. Cloud cover clears out during the overnight hours, leaving us with another sunny start to the day Sunday. High temperatures tomorrow look to climb into the lower to mid-70s for most spots. Westerly winds are expected to become gusty at times during the afternoon hours, but this will work in our favor to bring warmer air in from the west.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Winds begin to pick up more during the day Sunday, resulting in a warmer day with high temperatures making it into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Keep in mind Sunday will be the perfect setup to get a sunburn and not even know it, as westerly winds will still be gusty during the afternoon hours, resulting in cooler feeling air on your skin. This will make you less likely to realize a sunburn is occurring. Make sure to put on sunscreen this weekend going into next week to prevent any sunburns.

Sunday's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

More details on the forecast can be found in this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast, attached to this article. Have a great weekend!

