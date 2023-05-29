Interstate from Houlton to Canadian border shut down until further notice

Houlton, Maine border
Houlton, Maine border(WAGM)
By WAGM News
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Houlton, Maine (WAGM) - The interstate from Houlton to the Canadian border is shut down until further notice, according to Lieutenant Brian Harris of the Maine State Police. Any traffic going into Canada will have to utilize a different crossing than Houlton. While no details are currently available, Harris say there is an incident in progress. WAGM will update this story as more information is confirmed and becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tractor Trailer Rollover Monticello
Tractor trailer Carrying Fertilizer Overturned in Monticello
Here’s A List Of Memorial Day Events Going On Throughout The County
Police say Michael Armus Sr. convinced a would-be bank robber to walk away after he stopped to...
Man walks in on bank robbery, stops suspect with hug
12-year- old Jonah Leblanc Pitched a Perfect Game
Pitcher Perfect: Jonah Leblanc’s 18-Strikeout Perfect Game
Fort Kent Elementary School Goes into Soft Lockdown After Gunshots Heard Outside

Latest News

Tractor Trailer Rollover Monticello
Tractor trailer Carrying Fertilizer Overturned in Monticello
State threatening to seize 10 boats at Ala Wai Boat Harbor, citing expired permits
Perfect Game
Here’s A List Of Memorial Day Events Going On Throughout The County