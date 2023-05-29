Interstate from Houlton to Canadian border shut down until further notice

Houlton, Maine (WAGM) - The interstate from Houlton to the Canadian border is shut down until further notice, according to Lieutenant Brian Harris of the Maine State Police. Any traffic going into Canada will have to utilize a different crossing than Houlton. While no details are currently available, Harris say there is an incident in progress. WAGM will update this story as more information is confirmed and becomes available.

