More Sunshine and Record Breaking Temperatures Likely Later this Week

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone on this memorial day Monday. This evening’s weather setup shows the area of high pressure in control of our weather. A larger area of high pressure further to our west will be our main weather maker over the next several days, providing us with plenty of sunshine, but also a mild westerly wind. This will help to bring warmer temperatures into the region both Wednesday and Thursday, with highs approaching the lower 90s by the time we get to Thursday.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of the overnight hours shows a few clouds trying to build into the region. Skies will otherwise remain partly to mostly clear, with a combination of clear skies and lighter winds helping to cool temperatures off. Low temperatures tonight are expected to be a bit below the average for this time of year. Low temperatures look to fall back into the upper 30s and lower 40s for most spots across the county. Easterly winds are expected to shift into the southwest during the overnight hours, but since they remain light, they won’t have much of an impact on temperatures.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Warmer air returns to the region all week long. Mild air from the southern and central united states has been pumped north into parts of central Canada over the weekend. The jet stream along with high pressure is now bringing much of this warm air east and looking to impact us going into the day Wednesday and Thursday with mild temperatures. By the time we get to Friday a cold front will be working through the region, bringing a change in wind direction and cooler temperatures. The high temperature trend shows the warmup happening throughout the work week. High temperatures tomorrow reach the upper 70s and lower 80s but will then have a better chance of making it into the mid to upper 80s Wednesday. As low temperatures during the overnight hours don’t cool off as much, high temperatures during the day are able to warm up even more. By Thursday high temperatures look to reach the lower 90s. Relief from the heat is on the way for Friday, as a cold front brings cooler temperatures and chances for showers and thunderstorms going into Friday.

High Temperature Trend (Caribou) (WAGM-TV)

Record breaking temperatures are possible both Wednesday and Thursday. Crunching some of the number, Wednesday has the potential for some of us to break our record high temperatures, with highs climbing a degree or two above the record in places like Fort Kent, Caribou, and Houlton. On Thursday, Presque Isle will also have a better chance of seeing record breaking temperatures, as highs look to be two to three degrees above the previous record for many spots.

Record Breaking Temperatures Possible (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow could start off with a few clouds in place early in the morning. Cloud cover isn’t expected to last long, with skies clearing out and more sunshine possible across the region, especially by the afternoon hours. High temperatures will be set late in the afternoon tomorrow, thanks to lighter winds during the day. High temperatures tomorrow for most spots look to climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s for most spots. Southwesterly winds are still possible during the day tomorrow, but with high pressure sitting overhead, they will likely be light in nature. Keep in mind tomorrow will once again be a good chance to get a sunburn day. With mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures expected, sunburns will be possible for most people if outside for prolonged periods of time.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

More details on this evening’s forecast can be found in this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

