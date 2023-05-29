Sunshine Continues with Slightly Cooler Temperatures Expected

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone. It was a beautiful weekend with plenty of sunshine into the region. A lot of places had their first 80 degree reading of the season. The sunshine continues today for your Memorial Day plans, but it will be paired with some slightly cooler temperatures this afternoon.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

That is because we do have a cold front that advanced into the region now sitting to the south. It wasn’t strong enough to bring us any rain, but it did provide us with some breezy conditions the past 24 hours. The sunshine sticks around for most of the work week and that even allows our temperatures to increase further towards the end of the work week. Shower chances return to the region by the end of the week.

Smoke from Wildfires (WAGM)

While we are already dealing with clearing skies this morning, you may still notice a bit of a haze in the sky. Wildfires are continuing to burn in portions of Western Canada causing some of the smoke to travel into New England. In addition to that we have had some fires reported closer to home in Nova Scotia also bringing some smoke to the region. This is a good reminder to be mindful of the threat of forest fires. Any spark can ignite because of the drier conditions we have seen the past couple of days now that we are getting into grilling season and the season for camping.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Temperatures this afternoon will peak into the upper 60s and lower 70s as we experience a brief cooldown. Cloud cover stays away from the region throughout the day allowing for plenty of sunshine. It will be a beautiful day overall for any Memorial Day ceremonies and backyard cookouts. You will need the sunscreen because the UV index becomes a bit higher during this time of year. Another clear night is expected overnight resulting in temperatures falling back into the upper thirties and low forties.

Temperature Trend (WAGM)

We go back to temperatures into the 80s tomorrow with the sunshine continuing. And temperatures continue to increase by the mid to late work week with some chances at breaking or tying some record temperatures into the 90s. However that will cause things to become more unsettled resulting in shower and strom chances returning. This is something we will continue to monitor for you as we get closer to the end of the week.

