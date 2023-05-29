Tractor trailer Carrying Fertilizer Overturned in Monticello

By WAGM News
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MONTICELLO, Maine (WAGM) -

Tractor Trailer Rollover Monticello
Tractor Trailer Rollover Monticello(WAGM)

A tractor trailer carrying fertilizer overturned earlier this morning in Monticello on Route 1. Maine State Police, Maine DEP, and Monticello Fire are currently on scene. Part of route 1 is currently closed with traffic being detoured as they work to cleanup the roadway. The truck has been turned right-side up. Newssource 8 has reached out to the Maine State Police and will have more information as it becomes available.

