Tractor trailer Carrying Fertilizer Overturned in Monticello

MONTICELLO, Maine (WAGM) -

Tractor Trailer Rollover Monticello (WAGM)

A tractor trailer carrying fertilizer overturned earlier this morning in Monticello on Route 1. Maine State Police, Maine DEP, and Monticello Fire are currently on scene. Part of route 1 is currently closed with traffic being detoured as they work to cleanup the roadway. The truck has been turned right-side up. Newssource 8 has reached out to the Maine State Police and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.