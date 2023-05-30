Caribou Viking Riders ATV club hosts Kick off Barbeque for ATV Trails opening weekend

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - Many were enjoying a barbeque and hot dog roast in Caribou this weekend.

The Caribou Viking Riders ATV club held a Kick Off Barbeque and Hot Dog Roast on Saturday as it was the opening for the ATV trails. Many came to enjoy things like food, entertainment by Soundstage Music and Karaoke and 50/50 raffles. Jeff Barnard Jr, the President and Co Founder of the Caribou Viking Riders ATV club, says the event was a great way to bring the community together and kick off the ATV season.

Jeff Barnard Jr, President/Founder of Caribou Viking Riders ATV club, says “Well I think the community has been looking for something like this. There use to be a club here a few years ago that went away and the city of Caribou has maintained the trails for the most part. So we are just trying to help out and do what we can to get back into the community.”

Barnard adds most of the trails are open in Caribou. He says it was a beautiful day to have the barbeque and that the event was a success.

