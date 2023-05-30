Memorial Day in Caribou 2023

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -

While many may celebrate Memorial day by firing up the grill or enjoying a day off of work, for some, it’s a day to remember and reflect on those who paid the ultimate sacrifice. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard attended the Ceremony at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Caribou, and spoke with veterans about what Memorial Day means to them.

“We remain the greatest nation on earth through the sacrifice of a few who have fought and died to ensure the many have the freedoms we cherish today” - Roger Felix – Commander, Caribou VFW

“What Memorial Day means to me? Well, number one, all those veterans that have passed and my thoughts are with them and it’s a day to remember, it’s a day to remember and say thank you to all those that are not with us today” says Army veteran, Nelson Sleeper.

“To be honest, I think you die twice, once when the soul leaves the body, and again once people stop telling stories of you. This is a great way to keep them alive.” says Paul Watson, a veteran of the Air Force

“It’s dear to my heart and I just thank all the veterans that are here and I thank the ones that gave the ultimate sacrifice.” says Bill Landes who is also a veteran of the United States Air Force.

“As we honor the past, let us never erase it’s history. The youth of our nation need to know the good and the bad in order to ensure we maintain a strong defense through readiness while also making sure our mistakes of the past never happen again.” - Roger Felix – Commander, Caribou VFW

“I’m so happy that so many people came here to recognize all the people we don’t have here that used to be here” says Sleeper.

Earlier in the day, Caribou marked Memorial Day with a parade and ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park.

This year’s parade included marching bands, veterans, emergency vehicles and little league players. Folks lined up to watch and enjoy an activity that brings many people together and honors those who gave all.

“We are here today, this Memorial Day 2023 to honor and remember those who died that we might live in freedom. We remember our departed loved ones gone on before, and those that we honor will be part of our lives forever.” says Becky Dixon – Caribou American Legion Auxiliary President

Following the parade a ceremony was held at Caribou Veterans Memorial Park where a final roll call of the fallen was read and wreaths were laid at the foot of the Caribou Veterans Memorial.

