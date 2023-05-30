Police: Burglars targeted lakeside home on paddleboards

Police are looking for burglary suspects who used standup paddleboards as a getaway vehicle.
By Maddie White
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YARROW POINT, Wash. (KING) – Police in Washington state are asking people who live on Lake Washington to be on alert for burglars with an unusual mode of transportation.

The waves of the lake have been known to buoy many a watercraft, and this Memorial Day was no exception, as a serene crowd soaked in its quiet charm.

However, the peaceful lake was used in a surprising way Thursday morning when burglars used stand-up paddleboards to make their getaway.

Mikail Johnston, a resident who lives nearby, said he was shocked by the burglary.

“This seems like some sort of ‘Mission Impossible’-type thing,” he said.

Police said the burglars were wearing wetsuits when they paddled up to a home on 95th Avenue Northeast in Yarrow Point.

Once at the home, they forced their way through the back glass door of the home along Lake Washington.

“It’s crazy,” Johnston said. “Hard to believe someone would target a house like that.”

Officials haven’t yet revealed what was taken from the home. Responding officers suggested over a police scanner that the burglars took around $20,000 in cash.

“You don’t see that everyday. It’s like a full-on heist basically,” Johnston said.

Police are asking anyone with information that could be helpful to the investigation to come forward.

Copyright 2023 KING via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Houlton, Maine border
Rhode Island man arrested in Houlton for reckless conduct and terrorizing.
Tractor Trailer Rollover Monticello
UPDATE: Tractor trailer Carrying Fertilizer Overturned in Monticello
Police say Michael Armus Sr. convinced a would-be bank robber to walk away after he stopped to...
Man walks in on bank robbery, stops suspect with hug
Here’s A List Of Memorial Day Events Going On Throughout The County
12-year- old Jonah Leblanc Pitched a Perfect Game
Pitcher Perfect: Jonah Leblanc’s 18-Strikeout Perfect Game

Latest News

A well-maintained Army uniform with a love letter from 1957 was found in a ditch in Kansas City.
Family sought after Army uniform with love letter from 1957 found in ditch
FILE - Marijuana plants grow at a Minnesota Medical Solutions greenhouse on May 5, 2015, in...
Minnesota governor signs bill to legalize marijuana, effective this summer
Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, former first lady Rosalynn Carter, sit together...
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter has dementia, the Carter Center says
FILE - Elizabeth Holmes, then the CEO of Theranos, speaks at the Fortune Global Forum on Nov....
Elizabeth Holmes in prison custody to begin 11-year sentence for notorious blood-testing hoax
Deputy Marcus Zeigler died on Friday after suffering an unknown medical emergency.
Deputy dies while participating in police academy activities, sheriff says