Some Record Breaking Temperatures Tomorrow, with Record Breaking Temperatures more Likely Thursday

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Tuesday. After another beautiful day outside with plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures, nicer weather is on the way for tomorrow. The area of high pressure that has provided the sunshine will continue to sit to the southeast of us tomorrow, providing milder air into the region. High pressure remains close enough to start the day Thursday that we’ll see some sunshine during the morning hours, before a cold front approaches during the afternoon, bringing with it scattered showers and thunderstorms. Shower chances remain in the forecast for Friday along with humid air, before the humidity and shower chances drop Friday night going into the weekend.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of the overnight hours shows skies remaining partly to mostly clear. Winds are also expected to lighten up during the overnight hours. This will help cool temperatures off, but we’ll likely still be well above average by tomorrow morning. With mostly clear skies lasting into tomorrow morning, tomorrow should start off very similar to today. Low temperatures tonight look to fall back into the lower to mid-50s for most places. Cooler temperatures are expected the further south you are in the county, but I wouldn’t be surprised if some of the known cold spots drop into the upper 40s as well. Southwesterly winds will be on the lighter side during the overnight hours.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Temperatures continue to warm up going into Thursday, with highs making it into the upper 80s and lower 90s for everyone. Temperatures then begin to drop going into the weekend. The lack of sunshine Friday will keep temperatures from reaching the mid and upper 70s for most spots. By the weekend, nicer weather and seasonable temperatures return, with highs climbing into the upper 60s and lower 70s both weekend days. Shower chances bring cooler temperatures back to the forecast for early next week.

High Temperature Trend (WAGM-TV)

I talked about this last night, and I’ll mention it again tonight, the UV index is expected to remain on the high side through the rest of the week into the weekend. The UV index is a good indication of how impactful the sun’s rays will be, so the higher the number, the more impactful the sun that day. We’ll see a slight dip in the forecast Friday, the primary reason being lack of sunshine during the day.

UV Index Forecast (Caribou) (WAGM-TV)

We are still looking at record breaking temperatures possible tomorrow for Fort Kent, Caribou, and Houlton, with everyone looking at setting some record temperatures going into the day Thursday. Some of these records date back to the 1930s, with most of the records for Thursday occurring in the past 50 years. Records look more likely to be broken by a few degrees Thursday, versus the degree or two that we’ll see during the day tomorrow.

Record Breaking Temperatures (Wednesday + Thursday) (WAGM-TV)

The other thing that we’ll notice not necessarily tomorrow, but Thursday will be the humidity in the air. Dew points are expected to climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s during the day Thursday, leaving us with a more noticeable and sticky air mass in place. This humid air lasts into Friday along with rain shower chances, before drier and more comfortable air returns in time for the weekend.

Dew Point Trend (Next 4 Days) (WAGM-TV)

With plenty of sunshine in the forecast tomorrow, temperatures will have no problem warming up. By 8 am most spots will already have temperatures in the mid to upper 60s, with places climbing into the lower 70s by 9 am. Temperatures only continue to rise from there, making it into the lower 80s by lunchtime, before eventually reaching the mid to upper 80s by the late afternoon. High temperatures tomorrow look to climb into the mid and upper 80s for most places. I think a few spots over far northwestern parts of the county could make it into the lower 90s, as westerly winds remain light for much of the day tomorrow. Make sure to drink plenty of water during the day tomorrow, as temperatures and light winds will lead to an increased risk of heat exhaustion.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

More details on this evening’s forecast can be found in the Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

