Sunshine Continues with Mild Temperatures Through the Work Week

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone. It was another beautiful day yesterday, but we did have some slightly cooler temperatures. Temperatures are already on the increase this morning well into the 40s. Clearing skies have stuck around this morning as well with the exception of some thin high level clouds.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This Morning’s Weather Setup shows high pressure remaining in control of our weather pattern that will provide us with the sunshine and mild temperatures throughout most of the work week. With a warm westerly wind we have some chances of reaching temperatures into the 90s. That will cause things to become a bit more unsettled. Rain shower chances will likely return to the region the second half of the daytime Friday.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Temperatures this afternoon will peak into the upper 70s and low 80s. It will be a very similar setup to what we saw yesterday with clouds staying away from the region with the exception of some thin high level clouds that won’t hinder the sunshine. You will need the sunscreen if you are spending some time outdoors as the UV index will become higher based on the higher angle of the sun during this time of year. Clearing skies also stick around overnight and because temperatures will be so warm this afternoon, we will feature above average temperatures only falling back into the low to middle 50s.

ISS (WAGM)

The mild temperatures and clearing skies will work in our favor this evening because you will be able to view the ISS as it passes through the region. The prime time for viewing will be just after 9:25 this evening until 9:30 pm to the West. You will want to look towards the horizon as it will pass through at a lower elevation.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Tomorrow’s temperatures climb well into the 80s by the afternoon as the sunshine continues. I do think we will have some chances for breaking some record high temperatures in some locations. There will be some slightly cooler temperatures in both the valley and points west. The good news is our humidity levels will be on the lower side so I’m not expecting it to feel humid. We have even warmer temperatures expected for the daytime on Thursday with temperatures closer to the 90s. This will be the better chance for all locations breaking record high temperatures.

