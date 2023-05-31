Another Day of Record Breaking Temperatures Tomorrow, Before Showers and Cooler Temperatures Return to end the Work Week

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. We had another hot day across the county with record breaking temperatures working into the region. High temperatures today made it into the upper 80s and lower 90s for most spots across the region. This was thanks to mostly clear skies and light southwesterly winds during the day today, resulting in warm air working into the region from the west. We broke records in Fort Kent, Caribou, and Houlton, and tied the record high in Presque Isle.

Today's Observed High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup shows the area of high pressure still sitting to our southwest this evening. This will eventually move further south over the next 24 hours, and allow a cold front to approach the region from the northwest. This will spark of isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms tomorrow, before providing more widespread activity as the front passes through the region Friday. This will bring cooler and drier air to the region going into the weekend, with cloud cover more likely to stick around during the day Saturday, resulting in a cooler day overall.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Clear skies remain in place across the county tonight. Low temperatures will still be on the mild side, with not a whole lot of relief for those without air conditioner during the overnight hours. Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the upper 50s and lower 60s for most spots. Southwesterly winds remain light during the overnight hours, but work against us if you’re looking for colder air, as winds will continue to bring milder air into the region going into Thursday.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

We’re looking at record breaking temperatures once again going into the day tomorrow. High temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Record breaking temperatures are expected across the county. A lot of these records are from the 2010s, with the exceptions being both Caribou and Houlton setting their records back in 1995. The other thing to note with record breaking temperatures tomorrow. Records will likely be broken by a few degrees during the day tomorrow, versus the degree or two that we saw today.

Record Breaking Temperatures Tomorrow (WAGM-TV)

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a general risk for thunderstorms during the day tomorrow. While there will be some energy in the atmosphere, it doesn’t look like it will be enough to provide any major severe storms during the day tomorrow. That doesn’t mean the odds of severe weather is zero, with a very low risk for these thunderstorms turning severe during the afternoon hours. Right now southern Aroostook looks to gain more energy from the heating of the day, resulting in a better chance for showers and thunderstorms for them during the afternoon and evening hours tomorrow.

SPC Severe Thunderstorm Outlook (Thursday) (WAGM-TV)

High temperatures tomorrow will once again be on the mild side, a good 20 plus degrees above where they should be for this time of year. High temperatures look to climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s for most spots. I think more towns will have a better chance of making it into the lower 90s during the early afternoon hours, before cloud cover and shower chances cool temperatures off mid to late afternoon. Winds will begin to shift into the northwest tomorrow, but will still be light enough to not have much of an impact.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

The dew point trend over the next few days shows muggy air returning to the forecast tomorrow, with dew points climbing into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Dew points will continue to climb Thursday night, with them peaking in the lower to mid 60s during the morning hour of Friday. As the cold front passes through the region during the afternoon hours of Friday, temperatures and dew points are expected to cool off. Dew points fall back into the 40s going into the weekend, as dry air moves back into the region.

Dew Point Trend (Next 4 Days) (WAGM-TV)

More details on the forecast can be found in this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

