Plenty of Sunshine, Record Temps Likely Today and Tomorrow

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone. We are already heating things up this morning with our temperatures to start already well into the fifties. The warmest spot on the map has been areas to the far north into places like Frenchville and Caribou. Frenchville has already came in at sixty degrees to start this morning. The sunshine will continue throughout the daytime with little to no cloud cover expected.

Regional Temperatures (WAGM)

And the warmer air really extends through most of the Northeast. We can see places like upstate New York have also started with temperatures well into the 60s. Even out towards the Midwest temperatures into the 70s and even close to the 80 degree mark.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

High pressure remains in control of our weather pattern and while it sits well to our south at this point, it is strong enough to allow the sunshine to continue keeping the clouds away from us. Because temperatures are going to be so mild that does cause our weather pattern to become a bit more unsettled with some additional chances for showers and storms by the end of the week. It also cools our temperatures off considerably.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Before we get to those cooler temperatures, highs this afternoon will likely peak well into the 80s. I think a lot of towns will have a good chance at tying if not breaking record highs for the day. Going hour by hour for you, it’s a very similar setup to what we have seen the past couple of days. We won’t really see anything in terms of cloud cover with the exception of some thinner high level clouds that won’t hinder the sunshine. The sunshine continues well into the afternoon and evening hours. Mainly clear skies are expected overnight and because our temperatures will be well above average we do lose some of our daytime heating, but temperatures stay above average. I’m really not expecting this pattern to change as we do into the morning hours of tomorrow either. Lows will be good twenty degrees above average into the upper 50s and low 60s.

UV Index (WAGM)

Tomorrow is expected to be the warmest day out of the next couple with highs peaking into upper 80s and low 90s. I do think a lot of towns will likely break those record highs again by the afternoon. While we do start things off with some sunshine those mild temperatures will cause things to become a bit more unsettled. That will spark some chances for showers and storms by the evening. A good reminder that if you do hear thunder you will want to head indoors. With warmer temperatures and the sunshine it will be the perfect opportunity to spend some time outdoors. The uv index both today and tomorrow looks to peak into the high range. You will want to make sure you have the sunscreen and limit your time outdoors. The good news is our humidity values do stay pretty low, so we it won’t feel muggy.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the web Video Forecast. Have a great day and enjoy the sunshine and mild temperatures!

