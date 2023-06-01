Record Breaking Temperatures Likely Fueling Chances for Showers and Storms

Vanessa's Thursday Morning Forecast
By Vanessa Symonick
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone. It was a mild and humid day yesterday with temperatures soaring well into the 80s and 90s with plenty of sunshine. We even had a few towns break or tie record highs. The heat continues today and I think more towns will break some record highs. We are already heating things up this morning with temperatures to start into the 50s and even 60s. This is a good reminder that you will need to make sure you stay hydrated as temperatures will only climb further from where they are sitting now.

Dewpoints
Dewpoints(WAGM)

While the humidity levels weren’t as noticeable yesterday morning, dewpoints have already begun to climb this morning. We are teetering between the 40s and 50s between the comfortable and noticeable range and I’m expecting this to be the case going through the daytime.

This Morning's Weather Setup
This Morning's Weather Setup(WAGM)

High pressure continues to sit overhead allowing the sunshine to continue going throughout the morning. With temperatures being so mild this afternoon, that will provide fuel for instability in the atmosphere resulting in some chances for isolated showers and storms both this afternoon and evening. If you’re looking forward to cooler temperatures these showers and storms will cool off our temperatures considerably by tomorrow.

Record Highs
Record Highs(WAGM)

Temperatures are expected to heat up by this afternoon and they will likely be warmer than what we had yesterday. Most towns have a better chance of breaking record highs into the 90s. Looking at where our record highs sit now compared to what we do have forecasted, we will be testing records in a lot of areas. Most records currently sit into the 80s. Going hour by hour for you, the better chance to see more sunshine will be centered towards the morning. It will be a similar setup to what we saw yesterday with some thin high level clouds. Once we head into the afternoon, that’s when we will see more chances for isolated showers and storms. If you do hear thunder you will want to head indoors. make sure to check in with Rob this evening as he tracks the showers for you. Shower chances continue overnight with lows spending another evening into the low 60s.

Tomorrow's Highs
Tomorrow's Highs(WAGM)

Those showers and storms cool off our temperatures by quite a bit tomorrow. We will see highs go back to the lower 70s by the afternoon and the cooler air looks to last right through the 8 day.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day and make sure to stay hydrated!

