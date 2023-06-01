Shower Chances Return Tomorrow along with Cooler Temperatures

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Thursday. We’ve seen two days of record-breaking temperatures across the county. High temperatures today climbed into the upper 80s and lower 90s for more places this afternoon. This broke records not only across the county, but downstate as well, where it’s also been warm during the day today. This was one way to welcome in the first meteorological day of summer, as now we’ll see some well below average high temperatures going into the weekend.

Record Breaking Temperatures (Wednesday & Thursday's High Temperatures) (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup shows an area of low pressure trying to develop to the northeast of us this evening. This brought a trough through the region today, which sparked off isolated showers and storms. A cold front is expected to move through the region tomorrow, sparking off more showers during the day. Skies are then expected to clear out tomorrow night, leaving us with a decent weekend with plenty of sunshine, however cooler than average temps. High pressure to the south and east of this low pressure will have it stall out to the southeast of us Sunday, then back into the region and provide us more steady shower chances going into next week.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight shows showers quickly tapering off once the sun sets later tonight. We’ll eventually see a few clouds filter into the region during the overnight hours, along with a few stray showers. By tomorrow morning, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with shower chances soon taking over during the morning hours. Low temperatures tonight will provide some, but not as much relief from the heat as some may be hoping for. Low temperatures look to fall back into the upper 50s and lower 60s for most spots. Northwesterly winds are expected to be light overnight but won’t have much of an impact on temperatures.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

The Storm Prediction Center has expanded the risk for thunderstorms tomorrow back into the county, as thunderstorm chances look more likely late morning into the early afternoon. Once again, the best chance for this activity will be over southern and central parts of the county, with just plain showers more likely over northern areas. Tomorrow starts off with some sunshine, but keep in mind any sun that we see tomorrow will add fuel to the fire for showers and thunderstorms late morning into the afternoon hours. Showers will quickly taper off by mid-afternoon, with cloud cover lasting through the rest of the day tomorrow. A shift in wind direction will begin to bring colder air into the region during the overnight hours tomorrow night as skies also clear out. High temperatures tomorrow make it into the upper 60s and lower to mid-70s depending on where you are in the county. Southern parts of Aroostook have the better chance of warming up during the afternoon hours thanks to sunshine that we see during the morning, while northern areas are more likely to stay stuck under the clouds and only see temperatures climb into the mid to upper 60s. Northeasterly winds will be gusty at times during the afternoon hours, bringing colder air into the region.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

More details on this evening’s forecast can be found in this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.