Cooler Temperatures with Scattered Shower Chances Lasting Through the Day

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Friday. It was a mild and humid past two days here in the county. On both Wednesday and yesterday we broke some record highs in areas. I’m not expecting our temperatures to be as warm this afternoon. In fact we will have much cooler temperatures because we did have some showers and storms roll through the area overnight and scattered shower chances remain in the forecast throughout the day. Those of us who don’t see the showers will see more cloud cover.

Dewpoints (WAGM)

We haven’t seen the humidity levels come down just yet, so you may notice some mugginess to the air heading out this morning. We have dewpoints well into the 50s and 60s. Just like how temperatures look to cool off we will also see some relief in the humidity levels as soon as we head into the afternoon and that will likely be the trend through the extended forecast.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This Morning’s Weather Setup shows a cold front sitting just to our north. That is what will provide us with the cooler temperatures and the shower chances. We look to stay dry for the weekend, but we are monitoring some additional chances for rain heading into the early work week. Computer models have been going back and forth on the timing of those showers, so we will have more details on that as it gets closer.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Highs by this afternoon will be closer to average back into the upper 60s and low 70s. With shower chances continuing throughout the daytime, you will want to have the rain jacket and the umbrella heading out the door this morning. Going hour by hour for you, not everyone will see showers initially. I think it will take a while for clouds to increase and we will mainly be dealing with partly cloudy skies. The better chance for things remaining dry will likely be centered towards the morning hours. Once we turn things towards the late morning and into the early afternoon, that’s when we will see more chances for pop up showers and isolated downpours. Because of how scattered they will be they really won’t amount to much. We could use the rain though because part of the county remains in a slight drought. Cloud cover and shower chances will likely continue right through the evening commute. Most shower chances fizzle out in time for the overnight hours, but I wouldn’t rule out the potential for an isolated shower developing. That will also result in lows falling back into the lower 40s.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

We hang onto those partly cloudy skies tomorrow with some areas of filtered sunshine. This will likely be the cooler of the two days with temperatures into the low 60s. The other story tomorrow will be those breezier conditions so it may even feel cooler than the 60s by the afternoon. Sunday will be the better of the two days with more sunshine and temperatures into the mid to upper 60s. However, we will see a quick increase in the cloud cover overnight and that will lead us to numerous chances for rain showers during the work week. Check back with us and we will have more details on the rain going into next week.

