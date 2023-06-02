Fort Kent Girls Tennis Team to Face Defending Champs in Regional Championship

Fort Kent, Maine (WAGM) - The Fort Kent girls tennis team will play for a Regional Championship tomorrow at Bates College in Lewistion. This is the team’s first Regional Championship Appearance since 1992. They are looking forward to playing defending champion Washington Academy for the title.

Michelle Lovley:” It’s very exciting. These girls are very special to me. I am also the Assistant Coach for Soccer, so I know these girls really well. I am really excited for them because it shows all their hard work, dedication and perseverance through the season has paid off.”

Hannah Lovley:” It’s very special. We worked really hard. Over the past couple of months we worked really hard in practice. This was our goal and we are not stopping. We have one more after this game.”

Julia Cyr: ”It’s really exciting and boosts our ego and it will carry onto other sports.”

The Warriors looked impressive in their two playoff wins this week. This group of girls has spent a lot of time together competing in different sports for the Warriors.

Cyr:” We formed a bond and it more like family than a team.”

Madeline Philbrook:” With this group of girls it is really special. I have been with all the other sports with them and we formed a really strong bond.”

The Warriors have lost in the semifinals the past two years. They worked hard during the preseason and throughout the year to try and make it to the next level

Lovley:” These girls have shown they can work hard and push through to get to where we are now.”

Fort Kent and Washington Academy played in the semifinals last year and the Raiders picked up the 5-0 win en route to the State title. The girls all know they will have to play well to win, but they are looking forward to the experience and making more memories

Philbrook:” Have fun and hopefully win.”

Fort Kent and Washington Academy meet at 9:30 tomorrow morning on the Bates College tennis courts.

