A Split County Forecast on the way for Tomorrow, with Shower Chances Returning for Early Next Week

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Friday. This evening’s weather setup shows the area of low pressure that made its way through the region along with a cold front during the day today. This has sparked off shower activity across much of the state during the day today, with showers and thunderstorms working through. We haven’t seen much in terms of thunderstorm activity during the day today, with mainly showers and downpours working through the county. We’ll see a split county forecast on the way for tomorrow with more sunshine across northwestern parts of the county. Meanwhile southern areas will be stuck with cloud cover and shower chances for both weekend days.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

I wanted to show the 24 hour temperature change map this evening because it does a great job of showing just how much colder it is stepping outside this evening compared to this time last evening. Temperatures are a good 25 to 35 degrees below where they were this time last night. A greater temperature swing is being seen over northern parts of the county, with southern areas not seeing as big of a temperature difference.

24 Hour Temperature Change (Friday Evening) (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of this evening shows cloud cover continuing to break apart the further north and west you are in the county. Skies will try to clear out over southern and eastern areas, but will struggle to do so as low pressure and the cold front still sit close enough to the region. Low temperatures tonight will be some of the coldest we’ve seen all week long. Temperatures look to fall back into the upper 30s and lower 40s for most places. Northeasterly winds continue to bring colder air into the region, and will result in colder temperatures over the next several days.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Plenty of sunshine is expected over northern and western parts of the county tomorrow. It ends up being a wonderful day with plenty of sunshine and temperatures closer to average, as high temperatures try to climb up into the mid and upper 60s. More cloud cover is expected the further south in the county you work, with central parts of the county seeing partly to mostly cloudy skies for much of the day. Southern Aroostook likely deals with mostly cloudy skies for the entire day, with rain shower chances possible by the afternoon and evening hours.

A Split County Forecast Tomorrow (WAGM-TV)

Cloud cover remains in the forecast going into tomorrow evening, with partly to mostly cloudy skies expected through the overnight hours tomorrow night. This will help to keep temperatures slightly warmer in some spots, while allowing temperatures to cool off a bit more in others. High temperatures tomorrow will range from the mid and upper 50s over southern parts of the county, to the lower to mid 60s over northern and western parts. Sunshine will help to warm temperatures up in those places, while northeasterly winds keep a chill in the air over southern areas.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

A similar day in terms of cloud cover and shower chances are in the forecast for Sunday. The latest computer model runs show the area of low pressure getting closer to the region during the day Sunday, resulting in more cloud cover further north in the county. High temperatures Sunday will still be below average for most spots, only making it into the lower to mid 60s for most spots. Northeasterly winds will once again be gusty at times during the day Sunday, with that also having a continued impact on temperatures.

Sunday's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

More details on this evening’s forecast can be found in the Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great weekend!

