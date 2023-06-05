Caribou Man Faces 10+ Years for Role in Penobscot and Aroostook County Drug Trafficking

BANGOR, Maine (WAGM) -

A Caribou man pleaded guilty today in U.S. District Court in Bangor to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl.

According to court records, between January 2018 and December 2021, John Miller, 22, conspired with others to traffic methamphetamine and fentanyl in Penobscot and Aroostook counties. Miller knowingly and intentionally joined and participated in the conspiracy.

Miller is the eleventh defendant to plead guilty in this case; four other participants in the conspiracy were sentenced in prior related cases. Miller faces at least ten years and up to life imprisonment and a minimum of five years of supervised release. He will be sentenced after the completion of a presentence investigative report by the U.S. Probation Office. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; and Maine Drug Enforcement Agency investigated the case. Assistance was provided by the police departments in Orono, Bangor, Brewer, Caribou, Presque Isle and Houlton. U.S. Attorney Darcie McElwee also recognized the cooperation and coordination provided by the Maine State Attorney General’s Office and the Aroostook County District Attorney’s Office.

