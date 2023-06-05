More than 200 pounds of suspected cocaine found in vehicle, law enforcement says

The two women were giving conflicting stories on what their travel plans were, which resulted in narcotic dogs being deployed and giving a positive alert, the sheriff's office said.
By WALA Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the U.S. Border Patrol, arrested two women suspected of cocaine trafficking.

Melissa Dufour of Florida and Racquelle Anteola of California were arrested Thursday morning on eastbound Interstate 10 in Mobile County.

The sheriff’s office said that the two women were giving conflicting stories on what their travel plans were, which resulted in narcotic dogs being deployed and giving a positive alert.

Deputies said they searched the vehicle and discovered several hidden traps in the floorboard and side walls that contained more than 217 pounds of suspected cocaine, according to authorities.

Dufour and Anteola were taken to the Mobile County Metro Jail and charged with trafficking cocaine.

The estimated street value of the cocaine is about $2.1 million, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aroostook County native looking to start Veteran’s Sanctuary in Linneus
Aroostook County native looking to start Veteran’s Sanctuary in Linneus
Fort Kent Girls Tennis Competing for Class C Regional Championship
Fort Kent Girls Tennis Team to Face Defending Champs in Regional Championship
New changes as Travelers and Cross Border shoppers allowed to bring more retail grocery...
New changes as Travelers and Cross Border shoppers allowed to bring more retail grocery products from US to Canada
Border Patrol
Border Patrol Seeks Public’s Assistance to Combat Illegal Border Activity
A Split County Forecast Tomorrow
A Split County Forecast on the way for Tomorrow, with Shower Chances Returning for Early Next Week

Latest News

FILE - Steam rises from the coal-fired power plant Niederaussem, Germany, on Nov. 2, 2022. The...
Amount of warming triggering carbon dioxide in air hits new peak, growing at near-record fast rate
A look at The Davenport, one week after the building partially collapsed, Sunday, June 4, 2023,...
3 bodies recovered at Iowa apartment collapse site
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to local residents during a meet and greet, Tuesday,...
Former Vice President Pence filing paperwork launching 2024 presidential bid in challenge to Trump
The Collierville Police Department responded to a shooting Saturday afternoon.
3-year-old dies from self-inflicted gunshot, police say
The firefighters found the time capsule inside the station’s cornerstone.
118-year-old time capsule found stashed inside fire department’s wall