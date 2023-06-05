Rain Showers Chances Continue Throughout the Day, Dreary Stretch of Weather Ahead

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone. We had a but of a split county forecast going into the weekend with some areas seeing some sunshine and others picking up on some rain showers.

Rainfall Reports (WAGM)

Looking at some of our rainfall reports over the weekend, the highest totals came from the southernmost part of the county. Houlton picked up just over three quarters of an inch of rain. Most areas to the north and west were spared from the rain over the weekend only picking up a few tenths of an inch or even a few hundredths of an inch in places like Frenchville. I am expecting these totals to become higher as we go through the course of the week as rain shower chances remain in the forecast.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

That is because we have a stalled out low pressure system sitting in the Atlantic. It’s taking a while to track its way up the coastline, and because of that it will keep our temperatures cooler and will keep rain shower chances in the forecast. So far this morning points West have been spared from the rain and that will likely be the case going throughout the day as the bands of rain showers look to move to the northeast. While rain shower chances continue for the work week, I’m not expecting every day to be a washout.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Temperatures by this afternoon will struggle to make it past the middle 50s in most places. Going hour by hour for you, rain shower chances continue throughout the region. They do have the potential of becoming moderate, so you will want to be mindful of that. Shower chances will attempt to become more isolated as we head into the overnight hours mainly centered towards the far northern part of the county. The lull in the shower activity will be brief as things are expected to become more widespread picking up in intensity for the early morning hours of tomorrow. During that point lows spend an evening right around average closer to the middle 40s.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Tomorrow’s highs will once again struggle to make it past the middle 50s. I am expecting rain showers to become more widespread with all areas seeing the rain. This is also when I’m expecting the bulk of the rainfall accumulation to occur. Localized heavy downpours are also likely.

Future Rain Totals (WAGM)

Rainfall totals going throughout the week look to be between a half an inch and an inch. Based on how this system has been tracking, I think the lowest of totals will be in points west because of being spared from the rain this morning. I wouldn’t rule out the possibility for some localized higher amounts where we see some more moderate to heavy bands developing. Be sure to stay tuned with us as we will have more details on the rain going throughout the week.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

