Steady Rain Showers Likely for Tomorrow, with Shower Chances Lasting into Next Week

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Monday. This evening’s weather setup shows the area of low pressure that’s been impacting our weather during the day today. As this low continues to move northwestward overnight tonight and into tomorrow, expect steady rain shower activity to return county wide. This rain shower activity lasts into tomorrow night, before showers become more scattered in nature going into Wednesday. Shower chances remain in the forecast the rest of the week as the area of low pressure remains parked over the northeast.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of the overnight hours shows the chances for mist remaining in the forecast. This will result in a chilly overnight for most places, especially as temperatures cool off. During the early morning hours of Tuesday, the majority of the steady precip arrives in eastern parts of the county, continuing to push westward and overspreading the county by sunrise Tuesday morning. Low temperatures tonight are expected to cool off into the mid to upper 40s for most spots across the county. Cloudy skies, mist and shower chances during the overnight hours, along with gusty northerly winds keep temperatures right around average for this time of year in terms of our low temperatures. We’ll continue to cool off in terms of high temperatures tomorrow, but low temperatures look to remain closer to average.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Rain showers continue to be steady through much of the day tomorrow. It’s not until the mid to late afternoon hours that shower chances begin to taper off over eastern parts of the county. While shower chances diminish, they won’t be entirely gone, meaning more showers return during the overnight hours, likely lasting into the day Wednesday. High temperatures tomorrow will be very similar to today. High temperatures look to climb into the lower to mid-50s for most spots county-wide. Northerly winds will once again be gusty at times during the day tomorrow, keeping temperatures on the colder side for much of the day. This will once again be the similar pattern in store for Wednesday, only with less of a chance for steady showers county-wide.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Shower chances through the rest of this week look to deliver over an inch of rain to much of the county. The exception to this will be over far southern and northern parts of the county, where rain showers don’t look to last as long. The rest of the county likely sees rainfall between an inch to as much as an inch and a half. We’ll continue to see rain shower chances into next week, but as we get towards the end of the work week into the weekend additional rainfall looks to be minimal.

Rainfall Potential (Through This Week) (WAGM-TV)

For more details on this evening’s forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

