Military father travels more than 30 hours to surprise daughter at graduation ceremony

A military father surprised his daughter with a special visit during her college graduation ceremony. (Source: KVVU)
By KVVU staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A military father was able to surprise his daughter during her college graduation ceremony last month.

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Douglas Hernandez traveled more than 30 hours from Dubai to see his daughter, Pamela Hernandez, graduate from UNLV.

“I had no idea what was going on. I thought he would be on a virtual screen. I did not know he would be in person,” she said.

KVVU shared a video of the special moment from that day. The father and daughter can be seen sharing a hug on stage to the cheers of the crowd.

“It was amazing,” Pamela Hernandez said.

UNLV officials said no one in the Hernandez family knew about the surprise visit besides Douglas Hernandez himself.

According to the school staff, the military father had missed his daughter’s previous graduation ceremonies and didn’t want to miss this one.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Caribou Man Faces 10+ Years for Role in Penobscot and Aroostook County Drug Trafficking
The animal shelter's security camera footage shows Brenda, a pit bull, climb over the shelter...
WATCH: Dog hops over shelter wall to be with canine crony
The Gathering of the Scots event celebrates 20 years
The Gathering of the Scots event celebrates 20 years
Aroostook County native looking to start Veteran’s Sanctuary in Linneus
Aroostook County native looking to start Veteran’s Sanctuary in Linneus
Maine Bureau of Highway hosts listening session in Caribou
Maine Bureau of Highway hosts listening session in Caribou

Latest News

In this undated photo provided by Lakhinder Vohra, Adina Azarian poses for a picture in East...
Plane that crashed in Virginia lost contact with air traffic controllers during ascent, feds say
A protester, holds a poster of Ajike Owens at the Marion County Courthouse, Tuesday, June 6,...
Sheriff probes self-defense claim of white woman who fatally shot Black neighbor in front of kids
More than 50 seniors at New Bern High School will not be walking during their graduation...
High school tells more than 50 seniors they cannot graduate at the last minute, students say
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Antrim County Jail in Bellaire, Mich., shows Shawn...
Man accused of supporting foiled plot to kidnap Michigan governor set to change not-guilty plea
Smoke and haze will linger in parts of the Midwest and Northeast this week.
Canada wildfires are leading to air-quality alerts in US. Here’s how to stay safe