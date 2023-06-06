More Shower Chances in Store for Tomorrow, with Some Improvement for the Weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Tuesday. We’ve seen steady rainfall across the county today, resulting in decent rainfall across the county. Rainfall reports range from closer to an inch in places like Caribou, to three quarters of an inch in Presque Isle. Southern Aroostook along with the valley have both seen lesser amounts, with rainfall reports around half an inch for Monticello, Houlton and Fort Kent. We’ll continue to see showers over the next few days, only adding to the rainfall that we’ve seen so far.

Rainfall Reports (As of 6PM Tuesday) (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup shows the main area of low pressure continuing to back into the region over parts of New Brunswick this evening. This will continue to bring rain showers to the region overnight tonight and into tomorrow and will continue to funnel moisture from the Atlantic into the region through the rest of the work week and into the weekend. Right now, the latest model guidance shows a cold front trying to pass through the region Saturday, which would help clear us out and bring us some sunshine to start the second half of the weekend, before shower and thunderstorm chances return for the afternoon hours.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of the overnight hours shows widespread shower chances tapering off, leaving us with scattered showers during the overnight hours and into early Wednesday morning. Showers will also be lighter as they work their way through, with heavy downpours less likely once the heavy showers exit the region this evening. Low temperatures tonight look to cool off into the lower to mid-40s for most spots across the county. Northerly winds are still expected to be gusty at times during the overnight hours, bringing cooler feeling air into the region. Overall, it won’t be a great night to be outside.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow looks to start off with scattered showers, before another larger area of widespread rain moves over the region late morning into the afternoon hours. This will continue to bring rain showers during the afternoon hours, before once again tapering off to scattered activity Wednesday evening. During the overnight hours of Wednesday shower chances look to be at their lowest all week, before more scattered showers return to the region going into Thursday. High temperatures tomorrow will be on the chilly side once again. Most spots will struggle to reach the 50-degree mark, with some locations not even making it out of the upper 40s. Northerly winds will once again be gusty at times during the day tomorrow, and will continue to keep a cooler feel to the air during the day tomorrow.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Additional rainfall over the next few days has increased from last night. The latest projections show an additional three quarters to as much as an inch of rain possible between now and the weekend. Now the shower chances continue into next week, it’s worth noting that shower chances Friday into the weekend will bring less accumulation than what we see between now and late Thursday night.

Additional Rainfall Totals (Through the Weekend) (WAGM-TV)

More details on the forecast can be found in this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.