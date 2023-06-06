Rain Showers Continue Becoming Heavy at Times

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone. It certainly has been a dreary past 24 hours with most spots picking up on some additional rainfall totals with the exception of areas in the western half of the county who saw some lower totals. Cloud cover has stuck around this morning with rain showers already reaching into most of the county.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

The stubborn area of low pressure that has been providing us with the rain and the below average temperatures has now parked itself over the Nova Scotia region. Because of that we will see those bands of rain push their way back into the region from East to West. The difference between the rain we saw yesterday and the rain expected today is that it will be more widespread becoming heavy at times. This same system will continue to provide rain showers throughout the work week and into the weekend. We definitely could use the rain because the county still remains in a slight drought. However given how much rain we will see throughout the week i am expecting that to be lifted.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

We hang onto those below average temperatures this afternoon with highs really struggling to make it past the middle 50s. Going hour by hour for you, we start to see the bulk of the rain just past the morning commute with bands pushing from the east to the west. By lunchtime, everyone will be dealing with the widespread rain becoming heavy at times. We will likely see these bands begin to lighten up in time for the evening commute, but we will continue to deal with some steadier rain. Bands will become a bit more scattered overnight similar to what we saw yesterday evening. Rain showers resume in time for the morning hours of tomorrow, so you will need the rain jacket and the umbrella for your morning commute. Because cloud cover sticks around lows won’t fall back by much only landing in the middle 40s.

Future Rain Totals (WAGM)

Rainfall totals through tomorrow morning feature the highest of totals in areas North and East based on how this system has been tracking. The lowest totals will be centered towards areas in the west. Breezy conditions will also be likely as gusts look to peak closer to the 30 mph mark. That being said the rain will have the potential of becoming windswept briefly limiting visibility. make sure you give yourself plenty of time for travel.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Tomorrow’s highs will be slightly cooler with temperatures barely reaching the middle 50s. Rain is expected to become more scattered throughout the daytime.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.