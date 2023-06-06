Teanne Ewings wins two more State Track and Field titles.

By Rene Cloukey
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - Houlton GHCA Sophomore Teanne Ewings picked up two more State Track and Field Titles on Saturday in Augusta.

Ewings repeated as the 800 and 1600 meter Class C Champion.

Teanne Ewings:”There was a lot of pressure because I had won last year. The expectations were similar.”

The Class C meet was held in very wet windy cold conditions and Coach Chris Rines said they talked about the conditions.

(Chris Rines):” We didn’t speak about the wet weather, the windy conditions. We did have a good chat in the morning and talked about keeping our motivation in check and keeping our expectations where they need to be.”

Ewings and Orono’s Ruth White are very familiar with each other and this year the GHCA Sophomore changed her strategy.

Ewings:” Usually I sit in behind her and let her pick the pace the first three laps and try to pull away from her in the fourth, but I took the lead from the start this time. I knew she was right there, and she is a great athlete. I knew that anything could happen. She could pass me at any time. I just need to keep pushing the pace.”

Rines:” I really enjoyed the way she ran. It is probably one of my favorite races I have seen her do. She raced right from the start. She was in first and pushed that pace the entire time.”

