MSAD #42 Superintendent Arraigned in Court for Multiple Felony Charges

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Msad 42′s Superintendent was in court today for her arraignment on multiple felony charges.

The allegations stem from the August 29th, 2022 arrest of MSAD 42 Superintendent Elaine Bouiler’s son, Connor Boulier for Domestic Violence, Criminal Threatening and other related charges. According to court records Elaine Boulier allegedly spoke with the victim in her son’s case about dropping the charges, writing letters to the DA’s Office, and not showing up to court. She was arrested on January 25th. In court Today, Boulier was read the charges she is being accused of which included 2 counts of Tampering with a victim, Violating Conditions of Release, and Domestic Violence Stalking. Boulier pleaded not guilty to all of the charges. Boulier’s next court date is August 11th at 8:00am although she does not have to personally appear on that day. WAGM will continue to follow this case

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.