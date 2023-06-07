MSAD #42 Superintendent Arraigned in Court for Multiple Felony Charges

Elaine Boulier
Elaine Boulier(WAGM)
By Corey Bouchard
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Msad 42′s Superintendent was in court today for her arraignment on multiple felony charges.

The allegations stem from the August 29th, 2022 arrest of MSAD 42 Superintendent Elaine Bouiler’s son, Connor Boulier for Domestic Violence, Criminal Threatening and other related charges. According to court records Elaine Boulier allegedly spoke with the victim in her son’s case about dropping the charges, writing letters to the DA’s Office, and not showing up to court. She was arrested on January 25th. In court Today, Boulier was read the charges she is being accused of which included 2 counts of Tampering with a victim, Violating Conditions of Release, and Domestic Violence Stalking. Boulier pleaded not guilty to all of the charges. Boulier’s next court date is August 11th at 8:00am although she does not have to personally appear on that day. WAGM will continue to follow this case

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The animal shelter's security camera footage shows Brenda, a pit bull, climb over the shelter...
WATCH: Dog hops over shelter wall to be with canine crony
Houlton/GHCA Sophomore Teanne Ewings is now a four time State Track Champion.
Teanne Ewings wins two more State Track and Field titles.
.
Caribou Man Faces 10+ Years for Role in Penobscot and Aroostook County Drug Trafficking
The Gathering of the Scots event celebrates 20 years
The Gathering of the Scots event celebrates 20 years
ATV Landowner Releations
Landowners - The Backbone of the State Trail System

Latest News

Ron Turcotte Part 2
Ron Turcotte Part 1.
Teanne Ewings State Track
Maine Bureau of Highway hosts listening session in Caribou
Maine Bureau of Highway hosts listening session in Caribou