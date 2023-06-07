Shower Chances Continue Tonight and into Tomorrow

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone. We saw some more scattered rain shower activity going through the daytime today, but it did keep our temperatures a good twenty degrees below average. Scattered showers do look to continue throughout the evening as those bands of rain push their way back into the region.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM)

That is because we still have this stubborn area of low pressure slowly pushing its way back over the state this evening. While our temperatures do look to make improvements by the end of the week, this same front will continue to provide us with rain shower chances through most of the extended forecast.

Peak Wind Gusts (WAGM)

The other story with this system has been the breezier conditions. Looking at some of our peak gusts since midnight, a lot of areas have seen gusts up to the 20 mph mark. This is where I am expecting those gusts to peak. Winds will likely subside going into this evening.

Tonight's Lows (WAGM)

Going hour by hour for you this evening, scattered showers continue through the overnight hours. . Anything we do see will remain light in nature, but I wouldn’t rule out the potential for a brief period of some moderate bands of rain. I do think the better chance for that will likely be centered towards areas far north and east based on how this system has been tracking. As shower chances continue going into tomorrow morning, it’s likely you will want to have the umbrella and the rain jacket with you heading out the door for your morning commute. Overnight tonight lows won’t have a chance to fall back by much I think a lot of us will be spending another evening with those lows landing into the low to middle 40s.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Tomorrow’s highs will make slight improvements back towards middle 50s by the afternoon. Scattered shower chances look to continue with some localized heavier downpours likely going into the evening. I do think the best chance for any breaks in the shower activity tomorrow will likely be centered towards the morning commute. That’s when we will see more isolated to scattered activity developing. Once we head into the afternoon that’s when I wouldn’t rule out the possibility for some localized heavier downpours with the greatest chance for that being centered towards areas far north and east based on how this system has been tracking. The rest of the region by the late evening will be dealing with some pockets of drizzle. It will be a brief lull in the activity which is similar to what we have seen the past couple of days. Friday morning right now looks to be trending drier with the exception of some additional scattered to isolated showers because of this system finally beginning to weaken.

Rain Totals (WAGM)

Additional rainfall totals through Thursday look to be fairly light based on current computer model runs. I think at best most locations will likely only pick up between a tenth and a quarter inch because of things becoming more isolated to scattered. The lowest of totals will be centered towards areas south where most of the region will be spared from the rain with the exception of some isolated bands.

For more on this evening’s forecast tune in to tonight’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great evening!

