Showers Become Scattered, Temps Warming up by Weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone. We saw quite a bit of rain throughout the region yesterday and we spent another day with highs well below in the 50s. Both the rain and the cooler temperatures will remain the trend going throughout the day. The difference between yesterday and today is that we will see rain showers become lighter and more scattered in nature.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

The stubborn area of low pressure that has been consistently bringing us the rain shower activity has now slowly tracked its way to the west sitting just over the Nova Scotia region. I’m not expecting this system to weaken until we head into the weekend and that will keep rain showers in the forecast throughout the work week and well into the weekend.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Temperatures have already started off into the upper 40s and low 50s with the rain showers continuing. This front has also provided us with some breezier conditions the past couple of days and that has continued this morning we can see winds have sustained out of the north.Heading into this afternoon, our highs will cool off even further struggling to make it past the middle 50s. Going hour by hour for you, while most of the rain will stay light in nature, there will be times were it will briefly pick up in intensity. The other thing to keep in mind is that breezy conditions will stick around so the rain will once again have the potential of becoming windswept briefly reducing visibility. Once we head into the afternoon things are expected to become a bit more scattered. Those not dealing with the rain showers will remain in the cloud cover. Shower chances will likely extend past the evening commute as well. This will be the better chance for any breaks in the shower activity occuring. Overnight tonight more showers push their way into the region. We won’t see our temperatures fall back by much this evening. A lot of spots will stay right around in the low to middle 40s.

Rainfall Totals (WAGM)

Additional rainfall totals going through Thursday morning look to stay on the lower end between a quarter and a half inch keeping in mind that this is just one computer model run. I wouldn’t rule out the possibility for some localized higher totals with the better chance for that being centered towards the eastern half of the county based on where this system has stalled out.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Below average temperatures continue tomorrow with highs struggling to make it past the lower 50s again. While we start the morning off with more light scattered activity, rain showers are expected to pick up in intensity going into the afternoon.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.