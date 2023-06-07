Three Arrested in connection with an ongoing drug trafficking investigation in the Greater Moncton, NB area

MONCTON, NEW BRUNSWICK (WAGM) -Three individuals, including two women from the Moncton, N.B., area and a man from Ontario, have been arrested in connection with an ongoing drug trafficking investigation in the Greater Moncton area. The New Brunswick RCMP Provincial Crime Reduction Unit (PCRU) initiated the investigation in September 2022 to target illegal drug trafficking in the region.

On June 1, 2023, PCRU members apprehended a 41-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman in the Salisbury area as part of the ongoing investigation. Subsequently, PCRU members, along with assistance from the Codiac Regional RCMP Crime Reduction Unit and RCMP Police Dog Services, executed three simultaneous search warrants at residences on Murphy Avenue in Moncton, Chianti Street in Dieppe, and a business on Route 115 in Irishtown. During the search in Dieppe, a 22-year-old woman was arrested.

The arrests and subsequent searches led to the seizure of more than eight kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, approximately two kilograms of suspected fentanyl, significant quantities of Shady 8 pills, drug trafficking paraphernalia, electronics, and a sum of money.

After being taken into custody, the two women were later released pending their court appearances. Both individuals are scheduled to appear in Moncton Provincial Court on August 9 at 9:30 a.m. On June 2, the 41-year-old man, identified as Jason Mackenzie, made a tele-remand appearance in Moncton Provincial Court, where he was charged with trafficking methamphetamine. On June 6, he returned to court and faced additional charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and trafficking benzimidazole. Mackenzie was remanded into custody, and his next court appearance is scheduled for June 13 at 1:30 p.m.

The New Brunswick RCMP Provincial Crime Reduction Unit, comprising officers from the New Brunswick RCMP, focuses on disrupting and dismantling illegal drug trafficking within the province. Their efforts are aimed at targeting individuals who cause harm to communities.

Authorities urge the public to play a crucial role in reducing and preventing crime, including illegal drug activities. Individuals with information or suspicions about drug-related activities in their neighborhood are encouraged to contact local police. Anonymous tips can also be provided through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), the secure P3 Mobile App, or Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.

