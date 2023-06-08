Scattered Showers Continue, Winds Subside

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Rainfall Reports (WAGM)

Good morning everyone. We continued to see the rain overnight last night staying more scattered in nature. Looking at some of the rainfall reports recorded as of this morning we can see that totals did vary depending on where you were in the county. We had some localized higher totals in some areas that had some more moderate bands of rain develop. For the most part, the rest of the region saw between a tenth and a quarter inch of rain. I am expecting us to add to those totals even more given the fact that we will continuing to be dealing with a dreary stretch of weather.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

That area of low pressure that has been providing us with the rain showers since the weekend is now tracking its way back over the downstate region. This will keep scattered showers in the forecast today and some additional chances for rain for most of the extended forecast as it weakens. While this system has also provided us with some cooler temperatures they will be on the rise going into the weekend.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

By this afternoon, temperatures are expected to peak closer to the mid to upper 50s. I wouldn’t rule out the possibility for some locations reaching closer to the low 60s. We have let go of those breezier conditions, so that will keep the rain from becoming more windswept. Going hour by hour for you, most of the bands of rainfall this morning will be centered towards the far northern half of the region. Despite that I wouldn’t rule out the possibility for some more isolated to scattered bands of showers for the rest of the county. Scattered shower activity lasts through the afternoon and into the evening commute as well. We finally see more of a brief lull in the showers going into the morning hours of tomorrow for most of the region with the exception of some additional isolated showers. Those bands will pick back up in intensity going into the mid to late morning. Lows fall back only by a few degrees into the mid to upper 40s. It’s likely we will be dealing with some patchy areas of fog

Future Rain (WAGM)

We are looking at very minimal rainfall totals going through this evening based on the fact that a lot of these bands of rain will be more scattered in nature. I do think the highest totals will be centered towards areas far north based on where we’ve seen more of those bands push back into the region this morning. At best, most areas will pick up between another tenth to a quarter inch.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Tomorrow’s highs stay right around the upper 50s and low 60s for the second day in a row. Shower chances continue starting off more isolated in the morning before becoming more scattered for the afternoon.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

