Katahdin Teacher Honored With Prestigious Award

STACYVILLE, Maine (WAGM) -

A Katahdin teacher is one of 10 to win a prestigious New England award. NewsSource8′s Rothery Sullivan has this story.

After teaching at Katahdin for nearly 40 years, Rowena Harvey was awarded the inaugural Air and Space Forces Sentry Educator Award for her integrity and excellence in education.

“I’ve always wanted to be part of the leadership. I’ve never wanted to be in administration, but I’ve always wanted to be a part of the leadership team of this school and work with students outside of school – or outside of the classroom I should say. You get to know, build relationships with them, and get to know them a lot better.”

The award was given to only ten educators across New England, and only two people in the state of Maine. Harvey has dedicated her life to teaching in the County so that she can help students accomplish any goals they may have.

“Coming from a small school you can go anywhere and do anything you want. That doesn’t impede your success. You just have to work hard. And I want to be part of that – part of helping them to see that, part of helping them to succeed.” says Harvey

Despite the limited resources available to school systems in the County, Harvey works hard to ensure that her students receive all the tools they need to thrive.

“You know, granted, you go to Bangor and you’re going to have a lot more opportunities as far as course offerings, but we have students who are doctors and lawyers and businesspeople and CEOs of companies – they can do anything and go anywhere, they just have to work hard.” says Harvey

In addition to teaching math and science, Harvey is the senior advisor, the National Honors Society advisor, and an Adult Education advisor. Her students, colleagues and members of the community were very proud of her award.

“I think we’re so lucky here because she brings so much heart to this school and this community. And when I say she cares about them, she cares. She researches, she learns, she teaches, and she doesn’t lower the bar. She’s the whole package – she’s the teacher but she’s the colleague, she’s the community person. We rely on her, and I really think they did an excellent job, okay, in selecting her.” says Beaton

Rothery Sullivan, NewsSource8

