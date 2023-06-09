Scattered Showers Continue Tomorrow with Some Breaks Possible by Afternoon

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone. It was another day where we continued to see scattered showers going through the daytime. Totals did vary based on where we did see some more moderate bands particularly in areas far north and east.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM)

That center of low pressure has now weakened as it pushed its way back over the state. However it will continue to provide us with some additional shower chances going into the daytime tomorrow. The difference is that I am expecting some of those shower chances to be more isolated as we go further into the daytime.

Tonight's Lows (WAGM)

Lows won’t fall back by much this evening. A lot of spots will be closer to the middle to upper 40s. Because we do still have the presence of moisture in the atmosphere it’s likely we will be dealing with some patchy areas of fog both this evening and into the morning commute tomorrow. Going hour by hour for you for the rest of this evening, scattered showers do stick around and those of us not dealing with the showers will have cloud cover stick around. Most of the area will trend drier overnight with the exception of some additional showers pushing through points south. This where I am expecting the bulk of tonight’s rain showers to be given the placement of this front. As we head into the morning hours of tomorrow rain showers push back into the rest of the region staying scattered.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

We increase temperatures even further tomorrow back towards the lower 60s as shower chances continue. I do think we will have a better chance for more of a lull in the activity as we head further into the evening. Starting things off with the lunchtime hours, we see more scattered showers push their way into the region. Once we get closer to the evening commute, that will be the better chance for more of a lull in the activity. Computer models are trending at showers becoming more isolated across the region and that will likely extend into the morning hours of Saturday as well.

Future Rain Totals (WAGM)

We are looking at some minimal rainfall totals going through the daytime on Friday based on the fact that we will see things trend drier both Friday evening and Saturday morning. The highest of totals will likely be centered towards points south given the placement of this system as it begins to weaken. Because we won’t see much in the way of showers in areas far north going through Saturday morning models are trending some lower totals. Looking ahead towards the weekend, high pressure is looking to make a brief return to the county. Computer models are trending at the driest part to the weekend to be on Sunday. I am thinking this will also be the better chance of finally breaking apart from the cloud cover leading us to some areas of filtered sunshine. The further we head into the daytime on Monday we will be seeing an increase in cloud cover given the fact that we will have our next system right on our doorstep. Be sure to stay tuned with us and we will have more updates on the weekend forecast. This is also when I am expecting temperatures to increase.

