Abortion in Maine : Part 1 - What are some of the changes LD 1619 could bring to Maine’s abortion law?

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Major Changes to Maine’s Abortion Law may be coming as soon as this week. In Part 1 of a Series on the Changes , Corey Bouchard sat down with medical professionals on both sides of the issue to learn their thoughts.

LD 1619 is a bill titled “An Act to Improve Maine’s Reproductive Privacy Laws” What it aims to do is provide changes to abortion care in Maine. As of this broadcast, it has currently passed the Judiciary Committee and is waiting on full votes of the Maine House and Senate. People have been very vocal on both sides of this bill, with the public hearing lasting about 19 hours due to the number of testimonies. But what does this bill look like from a medical standpoint? We spoke with a medical provider on both sides of the issue, Dr. Andrea Pelletier, the Medical Director of Planned Parenthood and Dr. Danae Kershner, a doctor of osteopathic medicine who works at Northern Maine Medical Center in Fort Kent.

Dr. Andrea Pelletier , the Medical Director for Planned Parenthood Northern New England says " The Current law in the way it stands restricts abortion after viability which is a grey vague term which actually doesnt have much medical implication”

Dr. Danae Kershner, Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine says " Currently maine does allow abortion up to the point of viability which there is some discrepancy about”

Maine’s current law regarding abortions reads as " After viability an abortion may be performed only when it is necessary to preserve the life or health of the mother. " and LD1619 would change the law to read " After viability an abortion may be performed only in the professional judgment of a physician licensed pursuant to Title 32, chapter 36 or 48. "

Dr. Kershner talks about what would change under the new law” How LD 1619 would change all of this is abortion would be allowed up to the point of birth including moments before birth for reasons determined as necessary by the clinician... one of the things that jump to people’s mind first and foremost is children that are not expected to live very long or not expected to live the quality of life as determined by society.”

Dr. Pelletier adds ” I would like to point out that while this law is talking about abortions later in pregnancy, the majority of abortions across the country and in the state of maine are performed early in pregnancy...Unfortunately it can be really heartbreaking and devastating situations where our own Mainers are in these awful situations where they need to travel out of state. Most commonly when we are talking about needing an abortion later in pregnancy it’s a highly desired preganacy to a patient and family who have recieved some really awful news regarding that pregnancy "

LD 1619 could be voted on as soon as Tuesday. CB, NS8

Tomorrow night we will hear more from these medical professionals as they go more in depth about the new proposed bill.

