Hazy Skies are Likely Again Tomorrow, Before Cloud Cover and Shower Chances Return for the Afternoon Hours

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Evening Everyone and Happy Monday. First off I wanted to say thank you for all of the birthday wishes, I really appreciate it! Today was a wonderful day to get outside and enjoy the sunshine. We did however see more hazy skies during the day today. Wildfire smoke from the wildfires in Quebec continues to sit in the upper levels of the atmosphere, keeping a haziness in the air during the day today, and into the day tomorrow.

Current Wildfire Smoke (Smoky Skies from the Wildfires) (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup shows an area of low pressure sitting off to our west this evening. This will eventually bring a warm front through the region tomorrow afternoon, bringing with it cloud cover and isolated shower chances. More showers are expected tomorrow night into Wednesday, as a blocking pattern develops across the region. This will keep low pressure over us through the rest of the work week, keeping rain shower chances in the forecast going into the weekend.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of the overnight hours tonight shows skies continuing to remain mostly clear going into tomorrow morning. A clear night during the overnight hours would usually result in chilly overnight low temperatures, but southerly winds tonight will work to keep temperatures slightly milder than we would have seen otherwise. Low temperatures tonight look to fall back into the lower to mid 50s for most spots. Like I mentioned, southerly winds remain light during the overnight hours, but will work in our favor to keep temperatures slightly above average.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow features plenty of sunshine to start the day, before cloud cover increases going into the afternoon hours. This will eventually leave us with mostly cloudy skies to end the day, along with isolated to scattered shower chances popping up across the region. Shower chances remain in the forecast during the overnight hours, with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers likely to start Wednesday morning. High temperatures tomorrow are expected to climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s for most spots across the region. Warmer temperatures are more likely the further north and east you are, as cloud cover moves in later in the afternoon. Southeasterly winds could be gusty at times during the day tomorrow, but overall help to bring milder air into the region.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on this evening's forecast, make sure to check out the Weather on the Web Video Forecast, which will be attached to this article shortly!

