Mix of Sun and Clouds Expected, Unsettled Weather Pattern Returns

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone. We finally had some sunshine for the second half of the weekend and that allowed our temperatures to finally increase into the 70s. I am expecting the sunshine to continue throughout the daytime today, but we will see more of a mixture of sun and clouds.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

That stubborn area of low pressure that brought us the rain showers throughout the work week last week has now weakened and moved to the east. While high pressure has crested back over the region, it will only briefly provide us with the sunshine and warmer temperatures. We do have our next system right on our doorstep already bringing rain showers and an increase in cloud cover to the Western half of New England. However, I am expecting our conditions to remain dry until we head into the afternoon and evening tomorrow.

Smoky Skies (WAGM)

While we are dealing with plenty of sunshine this morning, we have seen a bit of a haze in the skies this morning. That is because we do have some smoke from the wildfires in Quebec traveling to the county. I’m not expecting this to limit our air quality by much however it has brought our air quality level to the moderate stage this morning and that’s likely how we will trend going throughout the daytime. More rain in the forecast by the end of the week will likely reduce the chance for those hazy skies.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Temperatures by this afternoon will eventually peak closer to the upper 70s and low 80s. Going hour by hour for you, as we go throughout the morning hours, we will see some cloud cover pass through the region, but I’m not expecting that to hinder the sunshine. That will remain the trend going into this afternoon as well. Skies will eventually clear out overnight, but because temperatures will be mild this afternoon, our lows stay above average closer to the middle 50s.

SPC Outlook (WAGM)

Warmer temperatures do continue tomorrow, but will be slightly cooler than this afternoon closer to the upper 70s. Because our next system doesn’t cross into the region until the late afternoon I do think most of the morning will trend drier. The further we do go into the afternoon clouds will quickly increase from the south. There will be that chance for showers and storms by the afternoon and because of that the Storm Prediction Center has placed the county in a risk for thunderstorm development. Based on how computer models have been trending, I do think that risk will be on the lower end.

