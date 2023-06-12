Presque Isle’s Splashpad Open for the Season

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -School Is not officially out, but that didn’t stop school-aged kids from enjoying the opening of the Presque Isle Splashpad.

This morning, several MSAD-1 students had the opportunity to enjoy the hot day at the opening of the Presque Isle Splashpad. The children were full of energy, smiles, and laughs while they waited for the big bucket to dunk cool water on them. A student named William shared his enthusiasm and showed us how much fun the Splashpad will be for kids this summer. “Yes, I am having lots of fun. I’m really, really excited, it’s really fun going under the big buck right there.” It’s safe to say these kids are ready for summer. The Presque Isle Splashpad will be open weather permitted, seven days a week, 10:00 am to 7:00 pm.

