Abortion in Maine Part 2: Medical Professionals react to “Abortion-On-Demand” and “Increased Visits For The Purpose of Abortion Later in Pregnancy”

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The Bill that could significantly reshape Maine’s Abortion Laws is still waiting to be voted on by Maine’s House and Senate. Yesterday, we looked at the different language between the current law and LD 1619. In Part 2 of his series on Abortion in Maine. Newssource 8′s Corey Bouchard continues his conversation with medical professionals on both sides of the issue to learn their thoughts.

LD 1619 is still waiting to be voted on by Maine’s House and Senate. Dr. Danae Kershner, a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine at Northern Maine Medical Center and Dr. Andrea Pelletier, the medical director of Planned Parenthood Northern New England, disagree on the impact the changes to legislation would have with regards to Abortions performed later in pregnancy.

Dr. Danae Kershner - doctor of osteopathic medicine “There’s absolutely no reason according to this bill if it becomes law that a mom couldn’t go to a physician and say look I’m depressed I’m anxious, there’s a stress on me. ending the life of this baby is going to improve my situation for whatever reason, there’s also financial reasons, it’s not cheap to raise a child, simple things, I don’t have anyone to take care of this baby and I have to work. Daycare is a national crisis right now”

Dr. Andrea Pelletier - Medical Director - Planned Parenthood NNE “I think we do hear those concerns that this means someone could walk into a doctors office and demand an abortion at the end of their pregnancy and the reality is this just doesn’t happen, it’s a fabricated premise that is actually making a lot of really inappropriate assumptions”

Dr. Pelletier says this bill puts a medical decision back in the hands of medical professionals. Dr. Kershner says it goes too far

Dr. Pelletier " This bill is just taking the government out of these decisions. anyone could walk into a doctors office and demand a medical procedure that may or may not be appropriate and it’s up to the trained medical providers to use their clinical judgment and decide with the patient what is the appropriate care you can’t just walk into any office and demand what sort of procedure you want”

Dr. Kershner " This actually deregulates it so much that it allows people not practicing medicine at all to say hey we can perform abortions or dole out pills for late term abortions”

What Dr. Kershner is talking about is the repealing of language in Maine’s current abortion law that says " Any person not so licensed who knowingly performs an abortion on another person or any person who knowingly assists a nonlicensed person to perform an abortion on another person is guilty of a class C Crime” This would not necessarily make it legal for a nonlicensed person to perform an abortion, it would however fall under the general law of practicing medicine or surgery without a license which would be Class E Crime, a much less severe sentence if convicted. One Concern that opponents of the bill have is that Maine would become bring people seeking an abortion later in pregnancy to the state.

Dr. Pelletier " as a practicing OBGYN I’ve had to help coordinate care for patients going out of state so people are leaving their support systems, they are leaving their families and they are spending tens-of-thousands of dollars to receive the care that they need and often across the country. while it is not a large number of patients this does effect every year it’s often really heartbreaking scenarios and so a family that’s already under an intense amount of stress and this really hard situation they are now being forced to like leave their state and everyone that supports them to get their care”

Dr. Kershner " Is that what we want our state to be known for that people can come here to end the life of their child for any reason no questions asked, and there’s so many questions in my mind as a physician, if you say this is ok, this is acceptable number 1 we are lowering the bar. we want our physicians to practice out of internal moral and ethical standards, we are now saying its ok to take the life of this child that could be born healthy and live tomorrow, we are really endangering ourselves with how we are asking physicians to practice. that’s really going to lower the moral bar and i personally know physicians that would perform abortions just for the money

While LD1619 was not on the legislative calendar for tuesday, it is likely to be voted on before the end of the current legislative session.

