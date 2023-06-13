Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce moves location of Strawberry Shortcake Day

By WAGM News
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - According to the chamber, the weather is one of the reasons they have decided to move their Strawberry Shortcake day, which will be held on Thursday, June 15th. The new location will be at the Aroostook Centre Mall. They will be handling sales and deliveries of the Shortcakes in the Main Entrance next to Dollar Tree.

The Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce will be offering Strawberry Shortcakes for $5.00 each! Rain or Shine!

If You can’t get away from the Office and your business is located in Ashland, Caribou, Easton, Fort Fairfield, Mapleton, Mars Hill or Washburn with an order of 10 or more tasty shortcakes, they will deliver them to you between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm on Thursday, June 15, 2023.Click here to place your order online.

For more details call the chamber at 207-764-6561 or email info@centralaroostookchamber.com

