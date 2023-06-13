Clouds Quickly Increase Ahead of Shower Chances This Evening

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone. We definitely had plenty of sunshine throughout the daytime yesterday and it was paired with some mild temperatures well into the 70s and 80s by the afternoon.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

With high pressure now weakened, we have our next system right on our doorstep. While the main center of low pressure sitting just to the south of Wisconsin, it is already bringing increased cloud cover and some rain showers to the western half of New England. We will likely stay dry until we head further into the afternoon and evening bringing us some chances for scattered showers. Models are trending at a similar setup to what we saw last week keeping rain shower chances in the forecast through most of the 8 day.

While we are dealing with plenty of sunshine this morning, it may not look that way as hazy skies have continued this morning. We still have some smoky skies in the region this morning because of the wildfires burning in Canada. This has brought our air quality levels up to the moderate range and that will likely continue throughout the daytime. The good news is the rain shower chances we do have in the forecast will likely work in our favor to bring our air quality levels back down.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Highs by this afternoon will spend another day into the upper 70s and low 80s. Going hour by hour for you, the better chance for seeing more sunshine will be centered towards the morning hours. As we go into the afternoon, clouds will quickly blanket the region. So I do think the majority of the daytime will stay dry. Once we head towards the evening we start to see the potential for scattered showers developing. The rain showers that we do see developing will be very light in nature resulting in very minimal rainfall accumulations. Those not dealing with the showers will continue to see the cloud cover stick around. The cloud cover and scattered showers do work in our favor to keep some of our daytime heating resulting in lows staying above average into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Our temperatures will quickly return back to the average high mark peaking into the upper 60s and low 70s by the afternoon. The warmer temperatures this afternoon will help to fuel some chances for isolated showers and storms developing specifically into the afternoon and evening. I’m not expecting them to be severe, however you will want to be mindful of those chances and remember that if you do hear thunder you will want to head indoors.

For more on today's forecast tune in to this morning's Weather on the Web Video Forecast.

