Crosswinds Residential Care Facility visits Fort Kent Elementary School

By Cecilia Morin
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Today The residents of Crosswinds Residential Care Facility had the opportunity to visit Sheila Ouellette’s classroom at Fort Kent Elementary School. During their visit, they were able to witness the remarkable advancements in technology, such as smart boards, dot cams, iPads, intercoms, and even an in-class bathroom. The residents were truly amazed by the array of new tools and equipment. A particularly special moment occurred when 107-year-old Eva Deschaine, one of the attendees, was seated next to a 7-year-old child, creating a 100-year age difference between them. This experience proved to be immensely rewarding for both the residents and the children involved.

