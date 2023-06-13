Hope and Prosperity at Temporary Location

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The Hope and Prosperity Center has temporarily moved to a new address.

ACAP, the organization behind the center, has temporarily changed its location while work is being done on their permanent facility. Heidi Rackliffe, the Director of Programs, says the new Hope and Prosperity Center will help with the housing crisis.

RACKLIFFE: “We have moved this temporarily location until our unit is supposed to be ready around sometime in February which then at that point our housing will be open our 13-unit housing will be open, and we’ll have the Hope and Prosperity resource center for supportive warp around services offered to individuals on the bottom floor.

The temporary location is 480 Main St. in Presque Isle. It will be operating from 8 am to 5 pm.

