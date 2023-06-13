Interim Town Manager Rebuilds Trust, Revives Finances in Fort Fairfield

FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine (WAGM) -

Last year at this time the town of Fort Fairfield faced a nearly 1.4 million dollar debt with no plan on how to pay it back. Since then, a former town manager was brought back temporarily, and a plan to pay back the money has been developed and executed. Newssource8′s Brian Bouchard sat down with Interim Town Manager Dan Foster to get a better picture of the work that’s been done to save Fort Fairfield.

“It has been a very successful journey for our community, it really has. My goal was in this fiscal year that we’re in, was to save $400,000 dollars out of a budget that was passed. So we’ve got two weeks left in this budget year and it looks like we’re going to be around $950,000 that we have saved this year.”

It’s been nearly 9 months since Dan Foster took up the mantle of Interim Town Manager for Fort Fairfield once again, after serving in the position from 98 to 2013. In that time, the town has been able to develop a plan to repay it’s $1.4 million dollars of debt, cut expenses and spending, and began to build back the communities trust in their town government. The upcoming town budget aims to solidify the towns commitment saving.

“Overall, we’re looking in the two years a $1.8 million dollar reduction in expenses. All our short term debt by February. We’ve paid down $600,000 dollars on a long term debt which saves us $150,000 dollars a year in payments. And this year, we’re going to be able to reduce the mill rate by two mills.”

Foster says the ultimate goal would be to eventually reduce the mill rate to somewhere around 22 or 23 mills which Foster says more closely aligns with the services the town provides to the community. In addition to paying back debt and reducing the mill rate, Foster adds the town has been able to reestablish a relationship with lenders, securing the towns availability to cash should the need arise.

“And it puts us in great shape to start the search for a new town manager.”

Foster went on to say that now he’s accomplished the goals he set, he’s ready to help find a town manager to lead Fort Fairfield into the future. Given the towns experience with administrators in the last decade, a recommendation has been made to build in a probationary period, define clear job duties, responsibilities and transparency expectations into the Town Manager’s contract.

“I think what it does is that it creates clearer boundaries for the manager, and hopefully enhances a much more transparent relationship between the manager and the council.”

Foster says he’d like to thank the Town’s employees, department heads and tax payers for being patient with him throughout last year. He says, it wasn’t an easy process by any means, but he hopes that what he’s been able to accomplish will set the town up for success for years to come.

Brian Bouchard, NewsSource8

