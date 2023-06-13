Libraries are changing

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) -

In an age where children are surrounded by new technology, libraries across the County must find new ways to draw kids into library spaces.

Sonja Plummer Eyler, Librarian for the City of PI, said, “We have to constantly be paying attention to what do they like doing. What is it that they’re spending they’re time on right now? And provide that at the library.”

Because summer is the busiest time for libraries, librarians are coming up with new initiatives to meet the needs of the community. The Houlton Cary Library does so by running a weekly Lego Club program.

Hayley Jipson, New Services Librarian at Cary Library, said, “We do have Lego Club, which is here Tuesdays 3-4, very popular, and so popular that we collaborate with the rec center and do a Lego Camp in August. We have the Legos, they don’t have to bring anything, they have to be at least 6, and they get a theme and they have to build something in the hour that has to do with the theme.”

Libraries are not just for books but for meeting all the educational needs of the community. While most libraries in the County offer computers or Wi-Fi access, some are going above and beyond to provide unique learning resources. Jipson recounted, “With the pandemic we had to really think about other things that people could check out because people weren’t able to go places”

As a result, the Houlton Cary Library started a learning kit program where they have kits for people of all ages to check out. These kits help with building memory, literacy and problem-solving skills.

The Mark and Emily Turner Memorial Library in Presque Isle offers an array of technology for educational and entertainment purposes, as well. Eyler stated, “We have the equipment that they need to play their games, we have the books, we have the movies, we have whatever it is that they want to be entertained with.”

Ultimately, libraries want to create a free learning environment for the community and are always looking for ways to adapt to their key demographic. Eyler explained: “We as librarians have always been on the front lines of ‘how do we help you get what you need?’. It is about the relationships that we form with children and teenagers and adults that keeps them coming back.”

Libraries urge community members to support their local library simply by showing up and enjoying all that they have to offer. Rothery Sullivan, Newsource 8.

