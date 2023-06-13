Madawaska-Edmundston International Bridge still expected to open late fall

MADAWASKA, Maine (WAGM) - The Madawaska-Edmundston International Bridge Project continues to move forward. NewsSource 8 reporter Isaac Potter gives us an update on how the work has progressed over the past two years.

It’s been two years since Reed & Reed incorporated broke ground to replace the Madawaska-Edmundston International Bridge. Greg Letourneau, the Senior Superintendent for Reed and Reed Incorporated, says this winter was challenging, the team has advanced the project.

Greg Letourneau, Senior Superintendent for Reed & Reed Inc., says “Our teams persevered through winter and snow and shoveling to install the deck for mark, so that was one challenge. Another challenge, obviously we are working an international border, we have got an outside group, we hired a subcontractor Greenfield Construction out of Miramichi. And they work with us, they work for us, we work together hand in hand. They handle the work in Canada and we handle the work in the US. We provide them with materials, so that has been a little challenge. Everything has to be brokered over to Canada through Customs and Border, and to be honest with you they have been a big help. Both sides on this project have want to see this project succeed, and they been a big help us overcome any hurdles that we got.”

Letourneau says he expects the bridge will open in late fall.

Greg Letourneau: “Our contract schedule is like December 23rd, hoping to jump that a little bit sooner. Pavement and mother nature will control how everything flows this fall. We are always looking for a later bit winter, an early winter that something happens in November will create challenges for us, but we will get through it. But that right now, we are on track to be on that schedule.”

He adds there hasn’t been any setbacks on this unique project so far.

Greg Letourneau: “Working hand and hand with our Canadian counterparts, that makes it a unique challenge and overall cool and that’s for both sides. Everybody that has been here has been like to be apart of this project, they like to see it through. So it is kind of exciting for us, just because of its uniqueness, the size, where we are, and what we are doing.”

Letourneau says when the bridge does open, it will open up in phases. Work will continue on the bridge, so daytime lane closures may happen. Isaac Potter News Source 8.

