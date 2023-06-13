Medical Monday : Cataracts

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Cataracts develop most commonly in older patients. Vanessa Symonick spoke to an ophthalmologist to discuss how cataracts form and how you can prevent them from progressing in this week’s Medical Monday.

Meredith Marcincin: " On average the majority of people by age 80 have likely already had cataract surgery or currently have cataracts”.

Meredith Marcincin is an ophthalmologist at AR Gould. She says cataracts involve the clouding of the lens in the eye leading to blurred vision.

Marcincin: “The most common complaints that we hear coming into our office are typically having difficulty with nighttime driving, not seeing as well to read, and needing more light to do near tasks like crocheting or reading.”

Like other medical conditions there are risk factors that can lead to developing cataracts.

Marcincin: “The most common risk factors we see, the absolute number one is diabetes. So we know when blood sugars are too high, it can contribute to cataract formation”.

In addition to diabetes, she says smoking and an increased amount of sun exposure can increase your risks of cataracts forming. While she says cataract formation typically starts with older patients, there can be some exceptions.

Marcincin: " It’s not uncommon for us to see people come in at a younger age with cataracts that are causing problems when they work in construction and landscaping or fisherman or lobsterman because they are spending a great deal of time in the UV exposure”.

Marcincin says limiting sun exposure is the best way to limit cataract progression.

Marcincin: " Alternatively, with injury being another not uncommon cause, wearing protective eyewear when you’re doing anything that involves metal work, welding. All of these things would strongly be recommended”.

The most common way to treat cataract formation is through surgery, but there can be alternatives before surgery is needed like amber tinted lenses. She goes on to say that it’s important to see your optometrist annually. Vanessa Symonick Newssource 8.

