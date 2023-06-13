More Shower Chances in the Forecast This Week, with Cooler Temperatures by the Weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Tuesday. After a nice start to the day with plenty of sunshine, cloud cover returned to the region this afternoon and evening. This is out ahead of an area of low pressure, which will sit and spin out in the Gulf of Maine over the next few days. This will bring shower chances to the forecast over the next several days, but don’t think it will be a complete washout. We also have the chance of seeing some breaks in the clouds through Friday, before a larger area of low pressure brings a wider area of rain showers to the region going into the weekend.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

The rest of the evening features cloud cover and shower chances going into tomorrow morning. I don’t think shower chances will be strong, I actually think most spots will see lighter showers before tomorrow morning. Any places that do see some steady showers will likely also see some patchy fog develop before tomorrow morning. This could reduce visibility and make driving difficult during the early morning hours tomorrow. Low temperatures tonight are expected to be warmer than last night. Lows are expected to fall back into the mid to upper 50s for most places. Southeasterly winds are still expected to be light during the overnight hours, resulting in warmer air remaining in place going into Wednesday.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Shower chances remain in the forecast tomorrow as the low pressure system continues to sit close to the region. This will result in a gloomier and cooler day overall with temperatures struggling to warm up. This will be thanks to cloud cover in place for much of the day. While we do have the chance to see some breaks in the clouds during the day tomorrow, any breaks that we do see will provide enough instability for showers to fire up. This will continue to be the case going through the day tomorrow, before shower chances come to an end late tomorrow evening. Cloudy skies last into the overnight hours, with shower chances returning just before sunrise Thursday morning. High temperatures tomorrow look to climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s for most spots. While winds will once again be out of the southeast, they’ll still be light enough to not have much of an impact during the day tomorrow.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

More details on this evening’s forecast can be found in the Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

