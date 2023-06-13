Playoff Teams Overcome Challenges Amidst Multiple Game Postponements and Unplayable Fields

Caribou, Maine (WAGM) - Last week was riddled with challenges for playoff teams, as rain and unplayable fields have led to Multiple postponements. Despite the challenges presented by Mother Nature and tournament scheduling, athletic directors navigated through critical decisions to ensure the timely execution of games.

Tim Watt: " Very Stressful but there’s nothing you can do because Mother Nature is here and it’s raining and we can only wait for some field to be open

Tammie Lerman:” i’m going to say crazy, the weather’s been terrible, we haven’t had a break and we’re fortunate that people work together in order to get us a field because our field is not playable”

Playoff teams, including the Pioneers with baseball and softball teams, as well as the Fort Fairfield Tigers with baseball , faced numerous game postponements last week. The wisdom/ van buren baseball team even had to stay overnight in Machias for a Thursday game. The lady Pioneers, similar to Fort Fairfield’s baseball team, played their game in Caribou with the assistance of Athletic Director Evan Graves. While prioritizing the well-being of players and coaches, Watt and Lerman ensured adherence to the tournament schedule.

Tim Watt:” Its very important, the student-athlete needs to come first but the MPA also has these dates and venues for the regional and state finals already set”.

Tammie Lerman:” We want to keep everything on track because as soon as things don’t fall into place, it not only effects us but the whole division”.

Keeping Multiple plans in mind became very important during the week, and whether its plan B or plan F, Athletic directors needed to be able to execute.

Tim Watt:” Its vital to be able to have different plans, we were fortunate enough to be able to get caribou’s field available but if it wasn’t then we may have had to look to go downstate.

Tim Watt:” If two teams are close like if Fort Fairfield was playing Mars Hill its easier. in our situation , we were playing Jonesport so they have a four hour track, so you dont want to get them up here and then the weather causes a cancellation so you really have to look at, is there a field available and is the weather going to be cooperating to allow us to play”.

In addition to weather conditions and playable fields, co-op teams like the Pioneers faced another challenge with their senior players.

Tammie Lerman:” We also had to take Graduation into consideration , and when you have co-op teams we don’t only look at our wisdom graduation, we have to look at Van Buren’s Graduation and Madawaska’s Graduation so there’s lot of moving parts to all of this”.

Throughout the week, Everyone involved from the Athletic Directors and the Maine Principals Association have been extremely helpful toward one another in order to get teams through this tough period.

Tammie Lerman:” The AD’s (Athletic Directors) that we’ve been dealing with have all been helpful, Mike Bisson from the MPA (Maine Principals Association ) called me this morning (Thursday) to just touch base and how we’re doing because of our baseball team being stuck in Machias and stuff, so people are very easy, They’re willing to help and its been a great experience besides the weather”.

As the tournament action continues, we remain hopeful for sunnier weather to accompany the ongoing games.

Jonathon Eigenmann, newssource sports.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.