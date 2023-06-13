Portage Lake Board of Selectmen to hold Emergency Meeting June 14th

Town Meeting
Town Meeting(MGN)
By WAGM News
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT
PORTAGE LAKE, Maine (WAGM) - According to Corrine Routhier, the Town Manager for Portage Lake. The Portage Lake Board of Selectmen will hold an Emergency Meeting on Wednesday, June 14th. The Meeting will be held to discuss a possible lease for office space for the DOT throughout the summer. This meeting is open to the public.

The location of the meeting is in the Conference Room at 20 School Street.

