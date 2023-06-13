Ron Turcotte from a small town to Hall of Fame Career.

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Ron Turcotte of Drummond New Brunswick may be in his 80′s but he is still active signing autographs and talking about Secretariat. Rene Cloukey finds out more about a jockey who came from a small town and rode what many consider the best horse of all time. Rene Cloukey has the story.

50 years ago this week Ron Turcotte and Secretariat claimed the triple crown. It was the first time that feat had occurred since 1948 when Citation won all three races.

Secretariat breezed to the Belmont win and the triple crown by 31 lengths. The horse and jockey set new records in all three races. When you think of Thoroughbred racing you think of Secretariat and Turcotte doesn’t see that changing

Ron Turcotte:” That legacy is going to go on for a long time. I don’t think you are going to see another race like that. A jockey won’t get another chance to ride a horse like that. Secretariat was the greatest of them all.”

Turcotte was a very successful jockey who won numerous stakes races and in 1972 won two thirds of the Triple Crown. the Kentucky Derby and Belmont on Riva Ridge

Turcotte:” Riva Ridge didn’t like the mud and the track was muddy. I knew I had the horse if the track was fast. He came back and won the Belmont.”

Turcotte came from the small town of Drummond New Brunswick and left for Ontario to begin his racing career. He had success all over the world.

Turcotte:” I road in Europe I rode in Africa and Hong Kong. I was known wherever I went because of Secretariat.”

Turcotte’s home town of Drummond and Grand Falls takes great pride in the home town hero. they had a monument of Turcotte and Secretariat. He also have named the bridge over Grand Falls the Ron Turcotte Bridge. He is in the Grand Falls Hall of Fame and also has been inducted into several others Halls of Fame, He appreciates what the people of his town have done to recognize him.

Turcotte:” I thank the people in town for all they did. I am in 9 Hall of Fame. I want to thank God for this chance and that I am still here 50 years later after I won the triple crown.”

The legacy of Big Red and Ron Turcotte will live on forever. Rene Cloukey NewsSource Sports

