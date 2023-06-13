Seven people arrested for trafficking fentanyl in Bucksport

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WAGM) - Seven people were charged with felony drug offenses over the past two weeks.

The arrests are the result of an eight-month long joint investigation by the Maine Department of Public Safety, the Bucksport Police Department, and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation focused on the sale of fentanyl in the Town of Bucksport, and involved undercover purchases of the drug. The people arrested were charged for Class A and Class B felonies, and were taken to the Hancock County Jail.

Individuals arrested as a result of this investigation are:

1. Edmund Osborne (63) of Bucksport. Class B Unlawful Trafficking in Fentanyl

2. Joshua Moore (38) of Bucksport. Class B Unlawful Trafficking in Fentanyl

3. Daniel Needham (47) of Brewer. Class A Aggravated Trafficking in Fentanyl

4. Tiffany Dow (40) of Bangor. Class A Aggravated Trafficking in Fentanyl

5. Tobey Harrington (30) of Bangor. Class A Aggravated Trafficking in Fentanyl

6. Sara Winters (34) of Bucksport. Class B Unlawful Trafficking in Fentanyl

7. Zachary Turcotte (24) of Orland. Class A Aggravated Trafficking in Fentanyl

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are anticipated.

