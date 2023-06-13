Seven people arrested for trafficking fentanyl in Bucksport

(MGN)
By WAGM News
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WAGM) - Seven people were charged with felony drug offenses over the past two weeks.

The arrests are the result of an eight-month long joint investigation by the Maine Department of Public Safety, the Bucksport Police Department, and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation focused on the sale of fentanyl in the Town of Bucksport, and involved undercover purchases of the drug. The people arrested were charged for Class A and Class B felonies, and were taken to the Hancock County Jail.

Individuals arrested as a result of this investigation are:

1. Edmund Osborne (63) of Bucksport. Class B Unlawful Trafficking in Fentanyl

2. Joshua Moore (38) of Bucksport.  Class B Unlawful Trafficking in Fentanyl

3. Daniel Needham (47) of Brewer.  Class A Aggravated Trafficking in Fentanyl

4. Tiffany Dow (40) of Bangor.  Class A Aggravated Trafficking in Fentanyl

5. Tobey Harrington (30) of Bangor.  Class A Aggravated Trafficking in Fentanyl

6. Sara Winters (34) of Bucksport.  Class B Unlawful Trafficking in Fentanyl

7. Zachary Turcotte (24) of Orland.  Class A Aggravated Trafficking in Fentanyl

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are anticipated.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strawberry Shortcake
Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce moves location of Strawberry Shortcake Day
Madawaska-Edmundston International Bridge still expected to open late fall
Madawaska-Edmundston International Bridge still expected to open late fall
Medical Professionals React to Abortion Law
Abortion in Maine : Part 1 - What are some of the changes LD 1619 could bring to Maine’s abortion law?
PI SPLASHPAD
Presque Isle’s Splashpad Open for the Season
Town Meeting
Portage Lake Board of Selectmen to hold Emergency Meeting June 14th

Latest News

.
Two Mexican Nationals Plead Guilty to Entering the United States After Prior Removal
.
Interim Town Manager Rebuilds Trust, Revives Finances in Fort Fairfield
ACAP Hope and Prosperity Resource Center
Hope and Prosperity at Temporary Location
Libraries across the County are finding creative ways to meet the needs of the younger...
Libraries are changing